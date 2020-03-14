Louisiana COVID-19 cases rise to 67, two in NWLA

BATON ROUGE, La. – The number of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Louisiana has risen to 67, and Gov. John Bel Edwards says two of them have been confirmed by the CDC, as expected.

Edwards said eight parishes have seen presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, including one each in Bossier and Caddo parishes. 142 people in Louisiana have been tested so far for the virus.

“We’re seeing the numbers rise rapidly,” Edwards said, noting that Louisiana’s rate of presumptive positive cases per capita is among the highest in the country.

“We know that we have a relatively high number of cases based on our population. The latest reports, for example, out Texas show that they are reporting 39 cases, and they have six times our population, so the biggest concern that I have that it appears that if you look at cases per capita, we’re number 3 or number four in the country, something in that neighborhood, and certainly our ability to deliver services, particularly medical services, will be overwhelmed with a lower number of cases than would be required to have a similar impact on services in another state.”

The state’s elderly population remains the most vulnerable, the governor said, which is why all K-12 public schools have been closed and public gatherings of more than 250 people have been canceled for at least a month.

This includes churches with large congregations, he added. But Edwards noted that this does not apply to malls, grocery stores and other businesses.

“These mitigation steps are essential because what we have to do as a state now is minimize transmission and spread that peak demand out over a longer duration. Otherwise, we run the risk of overwhelming our ability to deliver proper healthcare.”

Edwards said state lawmakers have no plans for now to halt the annual legislative session.

“Right now the plan is to continue with the session to do its work.”

State Capitol visitors will have their temperatures taken at the door starting Monday.

On Friday, Edwards signed a proclamation closing all schools statewide until April 13. All of Louisiana’s higher education systems have moved courses online.

If you feel slightly sick, stay home, Edwards said.

“It’s time to be good neighbors to one another, and this is being a good neighbor,” he added.

Edwards said state agencies have been given authority to make the decision on whether employees can work remotely.

Basic public hygiene is still the best way to prevent the disease. Soap and water is more effective than hand sanitizer.

Edwards said officials remain vigilant in containing virus, which could mean possible extensions of closures in the coming weeks.

“This state has been tested and tried many times,” he said. “This test is a little different.”