Louisiana AG expected to issue opinion on civil servants’ rights to attend Trump rally

Willie Robertson, left, of the reality TV series Duck Dynasty, laughs with Louisiana Attorney Gen. Jeff Landry before the start of a rally for President Donald Trump in Monroe, La., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Trump was in Louisiana to promote Republican Gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, who is in a runoff with incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is expected to issue an opinion early Tuesday afternoon that will clarify that first responders can attend President Donald Trump’s campaign rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone on Thursday.

That’s according to a post on LA Dist. 3 Rep. Mike Johnson’s official Facebook page, noting that he’s heard from many firefighters and police officers upset that they have been warned that they cannot attend, even in plain clothes.

“I have talked this over with our good friend, La. Attorney General Jeff Landry, and he is issuing an Attorney General’s Opinion today to affirm the constitutional rights of all our civil servants!

He just told me his opinion will clarify that our patriotic first responders CAN attend our rally on Thursday. Stay tuned for the details later today…”

BREAKING NEWS: I have been contacted by many, many firefighters and police officers who want to attend the Trump rally… Posted by Mike Johnson on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Johnson also noted that he has been in touch with State Reps. Alan Seabaugh, Dodie Horton about the issue. Horton has been vocal in her opposition to the state law prohibiting political activity in public, noting that the Louisiana House of Representatives failed to support HB 346, her proposed constitutional amendment that would lift what she calls the “Little Hatch Act,” noting that “Louisiana is 1 of only 4 states that has this archaic law on the books.” In a Facebook video posted November 8, Horton vowed to reintroduce the legislation in the next session.

Norton also shared the response she received via email on November 7 from State Examiner Adrienne Bordelon when she asked about first responders attending the Bossier rally.

In that response, Bordelon confirmed that “no municipal fire and police civil service employee may attend President Trump’s rally. He is coming to Louisiana to support a candidate for Governor, as such this would be perceived as supporting the republican candidate and a violation of Article X, Section 20 of the Constitution, as well as RS.S 33:2504 and R.S. 33:2564.”

Local firefighters and police officers say they have received that same information in response to requests for clarification from their local department administrations.

It’s not clear yet exactly what Landry’s opinion means for police officers and firefighters who want to attend Thursday’s rally but remain concerned about disciplinary action under or risk violating state law.

According to the Attorney General’s website, “Opinions of the Attorney General are advisory only; they do not have the force and effect of the law; and they are limited to the facts presented by the official or officials requesting the opinion. Further, the opinions may be changed or recalled due to subsequent court decisions and/or legislative enactments.”

Rispone is challenging incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards. Voters will decide the race on Saturday.

