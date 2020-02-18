Wildcats Let One Slip Away Late vs. (RV) UTD

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College men’s basketball team had the upset of (RV) Texas-Dallas in sight, trailing by just four with 4:30 remaining, but the Wildcats went cold in the closing minutes, allowing the Comets to pull away in a 74-56 loss Saturday afternoon on senior day at H.O. West Fieldhouse.

On his senior day, Jaylen Rhone got things going with a jumper in the paint for the game’s first two points and an early LC lead, but that would be the only lead the Wildcats would enjoy the rest of the day. A 10-2 UTD run gave the Comets a 10-4 advantage before five straight LC points pulled that down to a 10-9 score on a three-pointer by Kae’ron Baker. The Comets enjoyed an 11-point lead twice during the first half, but the Wildcats used 9-1 run turn a 24-13 UTD advantage into just a 25-22 lead as K.D. Wallace split a pair of free throws with 4:25 left before halftime. The Comets pushed the lead back up to ten before taking a 34-26 lead into the half.

The Wildcats kept the game within reach for most of the second half as the UTD lead teetered between four and eight points throughout most of the second period. Kae’ron Baker’s three-pointer with 5:40 left made it a two-point game at 55-53. The game was still well in doubt when LC’s other senior, Denzel Austin, hit his own three-pointer with 4:42 remaining to cut the Comet lead down to just 60-56. But that’s when the lid appeared on the LC rim, and the game got out of reach as UTD scored the game’s final 14 points, denying the Wildcats the senior day upset.

Jr. G Kae’ron Baker had another solid night, going six of 11 from the field, including two of four from deep and eight of 12 at the stripe for 22 points, as well as three assists, four rebounds, and a steal. Sr. G Denzel Austin was five of nine, including three of six from deep to finish with 13 points, three assists, and four rebounds as well. Fr. F Donald Calais was four of six from the field, including two of four from deep for ten points to go with four boards. LC shot 35.8% from the field in the contest.

The Wildcats (12-11, 6-8 ASC) head into the final week of the season needing wins to work their way into the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament. The hunt for the necessary victories starts on Thursday night at LeTourneau in Longview, Texas. Tip-off against the Yellow Jackets (18-5, 11-3 ASC) is set for 7:30 P.M. at the Solheim Center.