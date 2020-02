PINEVILLE, La. – With inclement weather forecasted over the next couple days, the Louisiana College baseball team has pushed its American Southwest Conference-opening series against Mary Hardin-Baylor back a day.

The series between the Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 ASC) and Crusaders (3-1, 0-0 ASC) will now begin with a doubleheader at noon on Saturday, February 22nd, and concludes with a single game at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 23rd.