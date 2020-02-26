Unrestrained Leesville man dies in fatal crash

Vernon Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD)(02/26/20)— On February 25, 2020, just before 4:30 P.M., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle, fatal crash on Entrance Road east of Jeane Chapel Road. This crash claimed the life of a Leesville man.   

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Nissan pickup truck, driven by 69-year-old Mario Sorce, was traveling westbound on Entrance Road. 

For reasons still under investigation, Sorce crossed the center line and collided with a 2005 Ford Expedition traveling eastbound. 

Sorce, who was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

The driver of the Expedition, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. 

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation. 

