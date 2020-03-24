Two from Pineville arrested again on child sex crimes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On March 10th, 2020, Detectives received information related to additional allegations of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles, perpetrated by Edward Wayne Phillips, 51 and Kelly Dianne Phillips, 43, both of Pineville. The sexually based crimes allegedly occurred in 2018. Through their investigation, including interviews of the victims at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, sufficient probable cause was established that supported new the allegations. Warrants were granted for Edward’s and Kelly’s arrest in reference to the following.

Edward Wayne Phillips: (1) One Count – False Imprisonment, (1) One Count – Sexual Battery; Victim Under 13 Years of Age, (1) One Count – Indecent Behavior with Juveniles; Victim Under 13 Years of Age and (1) One Count – Molestation of A Juvenile; Victim Under 13 Years of Age.

Kelly Dianne Phillips: (1) One Count – False Imprisonment, (2) Two Counts – Sexual Battery; Victim Under 13 Years of Age, (2) Two Counts – Indecent Behavior with Juveniles; Victim Under 13 Years of Age and (2) Two Counts – Molestation of A Juvenile; Victim Under 13 Years of Age.

On Thursday, March 19th, Detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force took Kelly into custody without incident. Kelly was later booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the new charges. She is currently being held at the Detention Center, in lieu of posting an $80,000.00 bond. Following Kelly’s arrest, Edward was also booked in reference to his warrants. At the time of his arrest, Edward was being held at the detention center in lieu of posting bond related to his 2018 charges. Edward’s current bond now totals $390,000.000.

Detectives state their investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information relating to this investigation, you are asked to contact the R.P.S.O. Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

_________________________________________________

ORIGINAL RELEASE

On April 26th, 2018, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services contacted the Sheriff’s Office in reference to a report of alleged sexual abuse they had been made aware of. Deputies responded and took an initial report indicating the alleged sexual abuse occurred over a several year period. The investigation was turned over to Detectives from the Kolin Sub-station who arranged for the victim to be interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center. From that interview, detectives learned the alleged sexual abuse of the victim occurred between the ages of 11 and 17 at several locations in the Rapides Parish area as well as other possible locations. During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects as Edward Wayne Phillips, 49 and Kelley Dianne Phillips, 41, both of Pineville. Through their investigation, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations and warrants were obtained for Edward Wayne Phillips and Kelly Dianne Phillips for the crimes committed in Rapides Parish. On May 5th, 2018, Edward Wayne Phillips was arrested at the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was already incarcerated for a narcotics arrest on May 4th, 2018. Kelly Dianne Phillips had already fled to Texas at the time of her husband’s arrest. Detectives tracked Kelly Dianne Phillips to an address in Magnolia, Texas and contacted the Montgomery County Texas Sheriff’s Department for assistance. On May 22nd, 2018, Kelly Dianne Phillips was taken into custody by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies without incident and was held awaiting extradition. On June 14th, 2018, Kelly Dianne Phillips was brought back to Rapides Parish by Transportation deputies and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Both suspects remain incarcerated at the time of this release; Edward Wayne Phillips is being held on a $232,500.000 bond and Kelly Dianne Phillips is being held on a $525,000.000 bond. Sheriff’s Detectives say more charges are possible as their investigation continues.