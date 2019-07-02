Shreveport ‘smart cell towers’ offer faster connection for wireless devices

by: Nikki Henderson Posted: Jul 2, 2019 / 09:55 AM CDT / Updated: Jul 2, 2019 / 10:55 AM CDT

HREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Those black towers you see going up around Shreveport will give you a quicker and more reliable connection for your wireless devices.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said the “small-cell towers” are strategically placed to boost connection speeds and network reliability for residents.

Mayor Perkins said the old system became sluggish as more people used their wireless devices to run apps, upload or stream video, and browse the internet. It was also centralized and prone to signal interference and dead spots.

These small-cell towers are connected by fiber optic cables, which enable them to handle massive amounts of data at extremely high speeds.

The low-powered antennas can send and receive the same amount of data as larger towers, but they cover a smaller geographic area.

This localized coverage increases wireless density, which means a faster, more reliable connection. In the future, these polls will transmit 5g, the world’s fastest wireless internet.

Shreveport is taking this step responsibly. While other cities passed industry-friendly regulations, Shreveport imposed community-friendly requirements that include aesthetic standards and practices like collocating, concealing, and undergrounding whenever possible.

Perkins added, “This network is the basis for smart-city technologies, which require high-tech sensors and transmitters to control lights, cameras, and monitor utility usage. The deployment of these towers is the first major step toward a smarter Shreveport.”