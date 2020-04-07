RoyOMartin thanks our front line Hometown Heroes

RoyOMartin thanks our Hometown Heroes.

Medical teams on the front lines, we thank you.

Police, firemen, and other first responders, who continue to serve our communities.

For those on the roads, who keep America moving.

To those stocking the shelves, making sure everyone has food to eat and basic necessities

To those working behind the scenes, trying to keep life as normal as possible.

We will get through this.

We will gather with friends again.

Life will return to normal.

And you will always be

our hometown heroes.