Remarkable Women Finalist: Sue Eznack

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, FOX 48 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

FOX 48 will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Our first local finalist is Sue Eznack from Bentley. Sue runs the Samaritan House in Bentley, and was nominated by Jonnie Schneider who had this to say about her, “Sue really loves our senior citizens and works really hard to make sure they are taken care of. She runs a thrift store that helps seniors buy medicine and pay bills. She helps low income people also. Her heart is so big for people less fortunate. Loves loves loves helping seniors and children!”

Sue is the first of four finalists in our Remarkable Women contest. The rest will be announced in the weeks to come.