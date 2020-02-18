Remarkable Women Finalist: Anitra Dunbar

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, FOX 48 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

FOX 48 will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Our second local finalist is Anitra Dunbar. Anitra was nominated by Sandra Speer who wrote this about her, “Anitra Dunbar is an RN, clinical director for All Saints Hospice. She leads, inspires and motivates an excellent team of nurses, social workers, cna’s, and support staff. A dedicated nurse, she strives daily to offer comfort and care to the patients and families she comes in contact with. She educates the community as well as the grieving family and gives them hope and inspiration during their most difficult times. A true hero of mine, she has influenced me as I watch her motivate others along the way. Her ready smile and determined spirit make her a remarkable woman and certainty a woman with a compassionate heart. “

Sue is the second of four finalists in our Remarkable Women contest. The rest will be announced in the weeks to come.