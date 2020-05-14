Rapides Regional offers ‘Safe Open’ toolkit for community

ALEXANDRIA, La., May 14, 2020 – Rapides Regional Medical Center wants to makes sure our community stays healthy and safe during the Phase I reopening that begins May. 15. For that reason, RRMC has created a “Safe Open Tool Kit” for businesses, churches, salons and stores.

This free kit includes signage such as:

Stand Here spots

Hand Sanitize Here

Elevator Limits

Safe Seating

Hand Washing reminders, and more.

You can request a free kit by messaging RRMC through its Facebook page, or by emailing RRMC.Marketing@hcahealthcare.com. The free took kit will be mailed to you in PDF format. Please remember that when using this signage, it should be laminated before use for infection prevention purposes.

“We began opening our doors to visitors and began surgeries and heart caths this month,” said Charla Ducote, VP of Public Relations, Marketing and Business Development at Rapides Regional Medical Center. “A major part of the re-opening process was creating signage that would remind the community of the things we needed them to do to keep themselves, our patients and our staff healthy.

“Now that we have those items ready to go, we thought our community could benefit from those tools as well. If we all communicate the same message and follow a few simple instructions, our community re-opening will go much, much smoother.”

As safety is still top of mind for our entire community, Rapides Regional Medical Center will continue to implement screening processes for visitors, patients and employees until further notice. Visitors must provide their own masks – and wear those masks appropriately – for any hospital visit.