POLICE: Teen says he intentionally caused a crash that killed a Louisiana woman

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (7/23/2019) Louisiana State Police say a teenager is under arrested, accused of intentionally causing a fiery crash that killed a Louisiana woman.

According to LSP’s Facebook page, they were called to a two car crash Monday night around 10:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 2013 on fire, and a 2010 Toyota Tundra with heavy damage.

Investigators say the driver of the Rogue, 51-year-old Stephanie Payne of Greenwell Springs, was stopped at the intersection of Hwy 3246 / Siegen Lane at LA Hwy 427 /Perkins Road in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Police say the driver of the Tundra, 18 year old Jack Jordan, slammed into the back of the Rogue at a high rate of speed. The Rogue burst into flames. Payne died at the scene.

When troopers talked to Jordan, he told them he intentionally ran into the SUV with his pickup. He was taken to the hospital, where police say he tried to escape.

Jordan is charged with Second degree murder, Reckless Operation, and Simple Escape. He was booked into the EBR Parish Prison.