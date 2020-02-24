PBR PENDLETON WHISKY VELOCITY TOUR BUCKS INTO ALEXANDRIA

Bull Riders From Around The Globe Converge on Rapides Parish Coliseum

ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana – For the first time in PBR (Professional Bull Riders) history, Alexandria, Louisiana, will host the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) at Rapides Parish Coliseum. Bringing America’s original extreme sport to the deep south, the 2020 Alexandria Invitational – and all the thrills and spills that PBR is known for – will buck for back-to-back days on March 28-29.







Tickets for the 2020 Alexandria Invitational start at $15 and can be purchased now. They can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office, online at PBRtix.com, over the phone by calling 800-732-1727, or at Ticketmaster.com

With PWVT competition in full swing, riders in Alexandria will be competing in their 20th tour event of the year. Competitors from across the globe hoping to become the first Alexandria Invitational champion will show their grit aboard the sport’s rankest bulls. Along with the coveted Alexandria Invitational champion buckle, riders will compete for thousands of dollars in prize money, and valuable points towards the 2020 PWVT championship.

The 2020 PBR PWVT season consists of more than 30 stops, bringing the toughest sport on dirt to cities such as Oakland, Calif.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Wichita, Kansas; and Portland, Ore. The 2020 season culminates at the PWVT Finals in Las Vegas, October 30 – November 1. While in the Entertainment Capital of the World, the 2020 PWVT champion will hoist the cherished gold buckle, and get an automatic bid to the 2020 PBR World Finals. Former PWVT champions include some of the top riders in the world today, such as Chase Outlaw (2016), Alisson De Souza (2018) and most recent champion Jose Vitor Leme (2019).

About the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

The PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) began in 2014 as the premier expansion tour for the PBR. The Velocity Tour, the sport’s fastest-growing tour, brings the excitement and top-levels of cowboy and bovine talent that fans have come to expect from the sport’s leader to cities across the U.S. The tour, which is fully produced and operated by PBR, will visit more than 30 cities in the 2020 season. The PWVT is proudly supported by Pendleton Whisky, Lucas Oil, K&N Filters, the United States Border Patrol, Boot Barn, Pneu-Dart and the South Point Hotel and Casino. The Velocity Tour is broadcast on RIDE TV’s hit series – PBR Ride to Glory, airing in prime time every Tuesday night.

About PBR

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 700 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. PBR’s digital assets include RidePass, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.