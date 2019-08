It is not even rush hour and roads are closed in our viewing area.

The Central Fire Department responded to an overturned cement truck on Friday.

Central Fire Department

According to the Central Fire Department, “Magnolia Bridge Road east bound between Greenwell Springs Road and the Amite River is closed.”

There was one minor injury due to this accident.

CFD said, “Magnolia Bridge west bound between the river and Greenwell Springs is open.”