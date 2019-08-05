NPSO arrest Pineville woman on warrant; find drugs in her purse

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Pineville woman is a guest of Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones at the Natchitoches Detention Center, after NPSO deputies caught up with her in the Marco community earlier this week.

Kasondra M. Coker, aka/Kasondra M. Delecerda, 38, was arrested on drug charges after deputies from the Rapides Parish deputies notified the NPSO of an arrest warrant for simple burglary had been her and she was believed to be in the Natchitoches Parish area.



The RPSO detectives believed Coker was traveling in a 2010 Nissan Altima and that she could be in the Obannon Road area in Marco.



NPSO Deputies went to the area and observed the suspect standing near a Nissan Altima in the 100 block of Obannon Road. When Coker observed the NPSO units, she attempted to enter a residence, however, deputies instructed her to walk to them.



Coker was placed under arrest without incident.



Deputies say while conducting a search incidental to Coker’s arrest, she informed them that she had methamphetamine on her person and marijuana inside her purse.



Deputies seized suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

Coker, of the 100 block of Emma Street in Pineville was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of simple burglary on the Rapides Parish warrant, as well as a charge of possession of CDS schedule II methamphetamine and possession of CDS I marijuana.



Coker remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center awaiting bond with a hold placed on her for Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

