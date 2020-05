Alexandria, Louisiana, May 20, 2020 – To the team at CHRISTUS Women’s Center – Alexandria, the patient’s well-being is the top priority. That’s why the group has added high respected, local women’s health care provider, Melanie Tharp, APRN, NP, to help the women of Central Louisiana get the care they need. Tharp is Alexandria’s 3-time Nurse Practitioner of the Year and an important addition to the growing team serving the community at 3311 Prescott Road, Ste. 410, in Alexandria.

“Melanie understands and is passionate about Alexandria and the Central Louisiana community, and she will be a wonderful addition to our team and resource for our patients,” said Jackie Bailly, Regional Practice Administrator, CHRISTUS Physician Group. “CHRISTUS Physician Group is changing and growing our services, adding providers to meet the needs of this community. Melanie is a wonderful provider and a key part of our goals to build resources to serve this community and its needs today and in the future!”