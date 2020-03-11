Man arrested for stealing from vending machines for ‘an extended amount of time,’ police say

PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– A man is behind bars after, police say, he stole money from vending machines throughout the parish over ‘an extended amount of time.’

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s officials say deputies received a complaint of a theft on Jan. 22. The discrepancy was discovered during a recent audit.  

Following the initial report, deputies say the case was turned over to detectives for further investigation.  

Investigators say 53-year-old Jerry Akers was identified as a suspect. Detectives say they were able to establish sufficient probable cause and a warrant was granted for Akers’ arrest.

Akers was arrested on Tuesday. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. 

