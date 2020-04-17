Louisiana College announce 2020 football schedule

On Wednesday April 08th, 2020, deputies responded to take a report of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles that occurred, in the Tioga area. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives assigned to the Tioga Substation further investigated the complaint. Detectives identified Paul Douglas Connally, 55, of Pineville as a suspect. Through their investigation, including interviews of the victim(s) at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations. Warrants were granted for Connally’s arrest in reference to One Count – First Degree Rape; Victim Under the Age of 13, One Count – Sexual Battery; Victim Under the Age of 13 and One Count - Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile; Victim Under the Age of 13.

On April 16th, Detectives located Connally, who was taken into custody without incident. Connally was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the warrants. Connally is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a 950,000.00 bond.