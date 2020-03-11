LC’s Johnson Bashes Way to ASC Hitter of the Week Honor

RICHARDSON, Texas – Following a weekend with a slugging percentage of over 1.200, Louisiana College baseball player Keelyn Johnson earned the nod for American Southwest Conference Hitter of the Week, the conference office has announced.

Johnson, a junior shortstop from Pineville, collected four hits in his seven official at bats during the series against McMurry with a pair of doubles and a home run while also drawing six walks. He knocked in eight runs and scored four times himself during the series against the War Hawks.

He went two for two in game one of the series with a double and two walks in the 10-2 Wildcat victory, he followed that up with a two-run homer during the second half of Saturday’s doubleheader, a 12-0 LC win. In Sunday’s series finale, he walked three times and drove in four runs, three of those RBI coming on a bases-clearing double.

Johnson and the rest of the Wildcats (7-7, 4-5 ASC) are back in action at home on Tuesday night, trying to play a game against Centenary that has been rained out twice. First pitch of Tuesday night’s game against the Gents (9-4) is set for 6:00 P.M. at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium.