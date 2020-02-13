LC student-athletes hear message of hope to gain ‘Winning Edge’

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College community came together in Guinn Auditorium Sunday night to hear a message of hope and how to “Find the Winning Edge” from speaker Greg Taylor.

“God’s given me a heart and discernment to put in a predictable process that can get a result and to be a champion, that’s what we talked about tonight,” said Taylor, who has very close ties to Louisiana College Athletic Director and Head Men’s Basketball Coach Reni Mason.

“The one thing that I wanted [the students] to get is that they’re special and they’re important and that they’re a child of God and that their fingerprints are a tattoo from God to say “I love you. I want you to be a champion. You can have fun every day and you can honor your authority and you can be the very best that I’ve intended you to be,’” continued Taylor.

“I think Greg gave the students a mode of hope,” said Mason. “He shared with them that whatever they’ve been through, because of the fingerprint they have on their hand in Jesus Christ that they have an opportunity to be whatever they want to be in this life. No matter where they’ve been, there’s an opportunity in Jesus Christ.”

Taylor grew up in Kentucky and played collegiate football at Western Kentucky University, but it was when his two sons went to play basketball at Evangel Christian in Shreveport where Taylor and Mason first met. Taylor is married with the aforementioned two sons, one of which plays for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. His “Find the Winning Edge” motivational speaking sessions are available for all sorts of audiences and his website can be found below.

Findyourwinningedge.com