Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers sends 777 pizzas to local hospitals

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers has sent 777 pizzas from local pizzerias to hospitals throughout Louisiana.

Laborde Earles accepted this “pizza challenge” from law firms in Boston, MA and Little Rock, AR. In turn Laborde Earles has challenged other law firms around the country to select other worthy healthcare workers, and Laborde Earles will pay for 777 pizzas to be delivered.

“Sending 777 pizzas was fitting because our phone number is 777-7777,” said Digger Earles, partner at Laborde Earles.

Hospitals included: CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, University Hospital & Clinics, Acadia General Hospital, Rapides Regional Medical Center, Bunkie General Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Acadian Medical Center, Iberia Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital, St. Martin Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System, Lafayette General, Savoy Medical Center, Avoyelles Hospital, and Abbeville General.

The firm is grateful for the many locally-owned pizza restaurants who have helped make this happen by delivering the pizzas to the hospitals. Those restaurants included: Wildwood Pizza in Alexandria, Mr. Gatti’s in Crowley and Eunice, Pizza Shack in Opelousas, Pizza Village in Lafayette, Pizza Shack in Bunkie, Paradise Pizza in New Iberia, Amore Pizzaroma in Abbeville, Buck & Johnny’s in Breaux Bridge, and Main Street Pizza Pub & Grill in Ville Platte.

“We’re doing what we can to help our community during this time,” said David Laborde. “We strongly encourage everyone to support the frontline staff, as well as shop local.”

Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers has offices in Lafayette, Marksville, and Alexandria, Louisiana. For more information about Laborde Earles, please visit OnMySide.com.