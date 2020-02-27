Jennings retired veteran reported missing after leaving assisted living facility in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) 89-year-old James Gunnels of Jennings has been missing since February 13 from his assisted living facility, and his family is asking for the public’s help finding him.

Gunnels, according to family, had been living at his new home in Alexandria for approximately one month.

He was captured on surveillance camera leaving the facility between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. reportedly heading to Walmart.

Three hours later, at 11:16 a.m., his family says his vehicle was captured on license plate readers in the Lafayette area.

“The license plate readers pick up his license plate on camera 8 times, the last of which being a hit at 11:16 am at the intersection of Ridge and Langeaux. The driver of the truck can not be seen from the image,” family members said.

And then, less than 24 hours later his truck was found abandoned in Morse off Legros Road.

“He had no phone or credit cards (only some cash), family members said, and his vehicle is not equipped with GPS.”

Anyone who may have seen James Gunnels or knows anything on his whereabouts is asked to contact his family through Facebook.

“We just want to find out what happened to my grandfather so that we can have closure for our family, especially my grandmother who has not known a life without him in almost 50 years. We would love to believe that he is still ok and out there somewhere, but the reality is he is diabetic and did not leave with his insulin, so we understand that if/when we find him, it will likely be to lay him to rest.”