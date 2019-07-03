Family has confirmed that UL Coach Tony Robichaux has died

by: (KLFY) Posted: Jul 3, 2019 / 12:14 PM UTC / Updated: Jul 3, 2019 / 12:29 PM UTC

UPDATE: Coach Tony Robichaux’s family has confirmed to New’s 10 George Faust that he has passed away.

Dr. Joseph Savoie, University of Louisiana at Lafayette president released this statement:

“It is difficult to imagine this University, or this community, without coach Tony Robichaux. For players and fans alike, he was Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball, a transformative, iconic figure who strengthened and nurtured the program for a quarter century. Coach Robichaux recorded more than 900 victories during his tenure here, but his life and influence cannot, and should not, be measured in wins and losses alone. Rather, his legacy rests in the lessons he taught student-athletes about their lives beyond the diamond. He urged them to be magnanimous in victory, reflective in defeat, and to exemplify integrity and determination in all they did. Because he lived these principles, he was more than a coach. He was a lodestar, a light that guides travelers toward a destination. That’s how Tony Robichaux will be remembered by everyone who admired him and by the University he represented so well. Gail and I join the University community in extending our condolences and prayers to Colleen, Ashley, Justin, Austin and the entire Robichaux family.”

ORIGINAL: Family, friends and hundreds of Ragin’ Cajuns fans gathered Tuesday for a prayer vigil in honor of Coach Tony Robichaux.

The event at Russo Park in Tigue Moore Field is the site of so many great moments during the past 25 seasons, when Coach Robichaux led the Ragin’ Cajun team to many victories.

His family continues to ask for prayers, as coach is still in a critical stage.

Many times in situations like this, there is not much to do, except wait, and pray, and that’s what, Cajun Nation did tonight, with hopes of helping the healing process of Coach Robichaux.

Back on June 23, Robichaux suffered a heart attack, and the recovery process: slow to say the least.

For fans like Charlie Frederick, coming here to support Robichaux is the least he could do. ” You could really feel the people praying and the prayers being lifted up to heaven. He’s a good man, and this is what we could to do.”

UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard says the road to recovery will not be easy for Robichaux but this prayer service, no doubt, can help lift up the Robichaux family.

“But certainly we can come together and lift someone like coach up and his family, it means a lot to them. he’s in a fight right now… and we know the best we can fight for him is by, and through the power of prayer.”