Dr. Abbey Bain-Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) – It is my pleasure to inform the campus and entire community that Dr. Abbey Bain has accepted the position of Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement, effective Friday, July 19, 2019. Abbey is currently the Director for the Center of Student Success and holds a PhD in higher education administration from LSU. During her time at LSUA, she has worked with academic and student support departments and is heavily involved in our retention efforts.

I know that Dr. Bain will do an outstanding job in this position and she has my full support and confidence. I would like to personally express our sincerest gratitude to Dr. Bain for her outstanding and dedicated service to LSUA and for her willingness to step up to the plate during this transition period.

Sincerely,

Paul Coreil, Ph.D.

Chancellor