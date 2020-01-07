Cleco employees help welcome back students at Brame Middle School in support of ‘Together Tuesdays’

PINEVILLE, La. – Jan. 7, 2020 – Today, Cleco employees and mascot, Hot Spot, opened car doors, greeted students, and gave high fives and hugs at Brame Middle School in Alexandria, La. in support of “Together Tuesdays.”



The Rapides Parish School Board implemented “Together Tuesdays” to offer innovative and creative ways for employers and the community to become more involved with their local schools. The parish-wide program takes place the first Tuesday of every month.



“This is a great opportunity to support teachers, staff and administrators in their efforts to motivate students and help them succeed,” said Marty Smith, vice president of marketing. “Brame is the third school we’ve visited, and the smiles and positive expressions on the students’ faces indicate they’re excited to see us and really like the interaction.”







“Together Tuesdays provide a tremendously important opportunity for members of our community to see what really goes on within the walls of our schools and how they can better support students, staff and parents,” said Mollie Fontenot, principal of Brame Middle School. “Equally important is the opportunity for students to see how much the community cares about them and their success. Students also have access to community members they may not have otherwise.”



Cleco employees are scheduled to visit Mary Golf Elementary on Feb. 4, 2020.



To learn more about Cleco in the community, visit www.cleco.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clecopower.