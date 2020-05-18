CHRISTUS Health now offers Virtual Medicine

Alexandria, LA (WNTZ) – CABRINI Health has expanded their services for greater patient care with video and telephone visits providing a convenient alternative to in-office visits.

From working to protect against COVID-19 to offering more telemedicine appointments, we’re keeping our hospital safe so that you can get the important care you need. In addition, we’re leading the country with COVID-19 antibody testing to select hospital patients, so we’ll know quickly how to treat you safely.

To schedule a virtual visit or to learn more, visit https://www.christushealth.org/st-frances-cabrini/corona-virus