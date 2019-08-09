Central Louisiana Technical Community College Resumes Five-Day Work Week for Fall Semester

Registration For Students

ALEXANDRIA, La., August 9, 2019 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will resume their Fall Semester five-day week beginning Monday, August 12. Hours of operation will be 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The college previously held four 10-hour days Monday thru Thursday during the Summer Semester. CLTCC is preparing for onsite registration at all eight campuses including the new Manufacturing Training Center in Downtown Alexandria with classes in Manufacturing, Welding, Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Electrical. Onsite registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13. This change is effective for all CLTCC eight campuses.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college offering associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than 20 disciplines to support local workforce development and prepare students for good-paying jobs. CLTCC serves nine parishes in Central Louisiana through its seven locations and provides instruction in three state prisons and two federal correctional institutions. For more information, visit www.cltcc.edu.