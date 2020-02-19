CDW Announces Spring 2020 Training Offerings

Alexandria, La. – (February 19, 2020) – Community Development Works, a program of The Rapides Foundation, is offering free skill-building trainings for Cenla residents and nonprofits. The Spring Training Calendar consists of 11 workshops and five webinars that cover a variety of topics, including grant writing, developing bylaws and budgets, fundraising and board development. Workshops run from March through early May.

All workshops and webinars are offered free of charge. Workshops take place at The Rapides Foundation Building, 1101 Fourth St., Alexandria. Webinars can be accessed from most devices using the GoToWebinar app.

CDW trainings are geared toward nonprofit staff, board members and volunteers, and for people interested in starting a nonprofit. Spring trainings are presented within four topic areas: the Start-Up Series for Nonprofits, the Grant Writing Series, the Financial Management Series and the Board Development Series. Participants have the option of attending all trainings in a series or choosing only the ones that interest them.

Spring trainings are as follows:

Start-Up Series for Nonprofits training courses: To Be or Not To Be a 501(c)(3); Introduction to Finding Funders; Basics for Developing Bylaws, Parts 1 and 2; and Introduction to Developing Budgets.

Grant Writing Series training courses: Grant Writing Terms and Techniques: Through a Funder’s Eyes; Basic Grant Writing; and Advanced Grant Writing.

Financial Management Series courses: Quickbooks™ for Nonprofits; Creating a Powerful Fundraising Plan; and Growing Your Individual Donor Base.

Board Development Series courses: Recruiting and Retaining Quality Board Members; Legal and Fiduciary Responsibilities of Boards of Directors; Boards That Work; and Continuity in Leadership.

To register or for details about the training offerings, call Community Development Works at 318-443-7880, toll-free at 800-803-8075, or register online at www.communitydevelopmentworks.org by clicking on the “Attend Training” tab.