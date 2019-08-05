Bunkie man killed after ATV goes airborne, strikes embankment

A Bunkie man is dead following an ATV crash Saturday morning.

it happened around 1 a.m. when police spotted a man driving a ATV at a high rate of speed without lights.

Police Chief Scotty Ferguson said while officers were trying to locate the vehicle, they found an ATV off the road and discovered 20-year-old Reginald Smith, who was unresponsive at the scene.

An investigation determined that Smith had gone airborne for approximately 20 feet before striking an embankment, and he suffered serious bodily injury, KALB TV reports.

He was transported to Bunkie General Hospital where he was later died.

An investigation is on-going.