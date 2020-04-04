Boyce man arrested on several domestic abuse charges including strangulation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On March 25th, 2020, deputies took a Domestic Abuse complaint that occurred in the Lena area. According to the complainant, the suspect, Kenny Bert Troquille, 32 of Boyce, allegedly strangled and committed a battery upon the victim.

Following the initial report, the case was turned over to detectives for further investigation. Sufficient probable cause was established, which supported the original allegations, as well as additional criminal acts committed by Troquille. Warrants were granted for Troquille’s arrest in reference to One Count – Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation, One Count – Domestic Abuse Battery, One Count – Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment and One Count – False Imprisonment.

On April 2nd, Troquille was located and arrested, in reference to the warrants. Troquille was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains, in lieu of posting a $65,000 bond. As a condition of his bond, Troquille was served with an Order of Protection and is prevented from having any contact with the victim.