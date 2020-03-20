Arrest Made in Terrorism Case in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Earlier today the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media post that promoted false information related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The post was “ SHARE SHARE SHARE ! ! ! ! JUST IN: RAPIDES PARISH SHERIFFS OFFICE HAVE ISSUED THE ORDER, IF DEPUTIES COME INTO CONTACT WITH “THE INFECTED’ SHOOT ON SIGHT….Lord have mercy on us all. #Covid9teen #weneedyoubradpit “. Detectives immediately initiated an investigation and identified Waylon Allen Bailey 27, of Forest Hill as a suspect. Shortly after, Bailey was located near his residence and taken into custody without incident. Bailey was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to One Count – Terrorism. Bailey is currently being detained at the detention center as bond has yet to be set, in reference to the charge.

Sheriff Hilton would like to again impress upon everyone that we are all in this together. As well as remind everyone that communicating false information to alarm or cause other serious disruptions to the general public will not be tolerated.

Arrestee:

Waylon Allen Bailey 27

3821 Louisiana Highway 112 Forest Hill, LA

Charge(s):

One Count – Terrorism