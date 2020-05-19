Arrest Made in Drive By Shooting and Disturbance

ALEXANDRIA, La. – On May 9th, 2020, at approximately 10:00 pm, Sheriff’s dispatch received a call of a disturbance and possible shooting in the 5800 Block of Skye Street in Alexandria. Deputies, Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the area following the initial complaint. During the investigation it was learned that multiple suspects, involved in the disturbance, were believed to have shot at each other. Some of the projectiles struck a vehicle, that contained several victims. All of the suspects fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. An initial search of the area was conducted and none of the suspects were initially located. While continuing their investigation, Deputies and Detectives received information that two of the persons involved in the initial disturbance were parked at a nearby store. Contact was made with the two, later identified as Brandon Nikeel Brown, 18, of the 5000 Block of Cooper Drive and Derrick Darnell Long, Jr., 19, of the 5800 Block of Blue Bonnett Street both located in Alexandria. While speaking with Brown and Long, a stolen firearm was located in their possession. Both were arrested in reference to (01) One Count – Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm and (04) Four Counts – Illegal Use of a Weapon. Long was also charged with several motor vehicle violations and Obstruction of Justice. The two were later released after they each posted a $45,000 bond.

Brandon-Nikeel-Brown

Derrick-Darnell-Long-Jr

Salih-Romelo-Reed

Montavion-Tyrell-Bryant

Brittany-Taijan-Johnson

Following their arrest, Deputies and Detectives responded to a complaint in reference to a drive by shooting that occurred in the 5800 Block of Blue Bonnett. The complainant indicated some of the persons, who reside at the residence, were allegedly involved in the disturbance that occurred earlier in the evening on Skye Street. There were several juvenile victims at the residence when the drive by occurred. As in the initial disturbance, no one was injured during either of the shootings. As units responded to the scene a suspicious vehicle was observed near the intersection of Calvert and Bayou Rapides. A brief vehicle pursuit ensued, which ended at Compton Park located on Wakefield Blvd. in Alexandria. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Salih Romelo Reed, 25, of the 3000 Block of Marksville Highway Pineville gave chase and was quickly apprehended by Deputies and Troopers of the Louisiana State Police. Reed was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to Assault By Drive By Shooting, Running A Red Light, Aggravated Flight From an Officer, Improper Turing, Driving on the Wrong Side of Roadway, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Deputies and Detectives along with the assistance of L.S.P and the Alexandria Police Department thoroughly searched the area for the passenger of the vehicle, but were unsuccessful in locating the second suspect.

As Detectives continued their investigation Montavion Tyrell Bryant, 21, of the 2400 Block of Alma Street and Brittany Taijan Johnson, 22 of the 1600 Block of Lafarge Street, both of Alexandria, were developed as suspects in the initial complaint on Skye Street. Warrants were granted for Bryant’s arrest in reference to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Felony Criminal Conspiracy. Warrants were granted for Johnson’s arrest in reference to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Felony Criminal Conspiracy, and two counts Illegal Use of a Weapon. On May 13th, Bryant and Johnson were taken into custody without incident. They were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to their respective warrants. Johnson was also arrested in reference to an unrelated Contempt of Court Warrant through the 9th Judicial District Court. Both are currently being detained at the Detention Center in lieu of posting their respective bonds, Bryant $250,000 and Johnson $262,000.

On May 15th, additional warrants were granted for Reed’s arrest in reference to (09) Nine Counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder related to the alleged drive by shooting that occurred on Blue Bonnett. Reed has been detained at the parish detention center since his May 10th, arrest in lieu of posting bond, which has increased totaling $1,225,300.

Detectives state their investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

If anyone has any information relating to these investigations, you are asked to call Detective Cainan Baker at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

____________________________________________________________

Arrestee:

Brandon Nikeel Brown, 18

5009 Cooper Drive Alexandria

Charges:

(01) One Ct – Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

(04) Four Cts – Illegal Use of a Weapon

_____________________________________________

Arrestee:

Derrick Darnell Long, Jr., 19

5811 Blue Bonnett Drive Alexandria

Charges:

(01) One Ct – Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

(04) Four Cts – Illegal Use of a Weapon

(01) One Ct – Obstruction of Justice

(01) One Ct – Broken Tail Lamp

(01) One Ct – Expired MVI

(01) One Ct – Never Had A Driver’s License

__________________________________________________

Arrestee:

Salih Romelo Reed, 25

3015 Old Marksville Highway Pineville

Charges:

(01) One Ct – Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

(01) One Ct – Assault By Drive By Shooting

(01) One Ct – Running A Red Light

(01) One Ct – Aggravated Flight From an Officer

(01) One Ct – Improper Turing

(01) One Ct – Driving on the Wrong Side of Roadway

(01) One Ct – Possession of a Stolen Firearm

(09) Nine Cts – Attempted 1st Degree Murder

______________________________________________________

Arrestee:

Montavion Tyrell Bryant, 21

2430 Alma Street Alexandria

Charges:

(01) One Ct – Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

(01) One Ct – Felony Criminal Conspiracy

_______________________________________________________

Arrestee:

Brittany Taijan Johnson, 22

1609 Lafarge Alexandria

Charges:

(01) One Ct – Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

(01) One Ct – Felony Criminal Conspiracy

(02) Two Cts – Illegal Use of a Weapon

(01) One Ct – Contempt of Court