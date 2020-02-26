APD accepting applications for Citizen’s Academy

Alexandria, La. (Feb. 26, 2020) ­ – The Alexandria Police Department is accepting applications for the 2020 Citizen’s Academy, which will meet from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesdays March 24-May 5.

“The Citizen’s Academy is a tremendous opportunity for the citizenry to have a greater understanding of their police department,” explained Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King. “This academy serves as an example of our commitment to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the people that we serve. It also reinforces the principal that for the police to be successful we must have a genuine partnership with our community.”

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and pass a background check which will be conducted on all applicants. Preference will be given to applicants who reside in the City of Alexandria. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020.

The application can be obtained online at https://www.alexandrialapolice.org/content/apd-citizen-police-academy or can be picked up at the Alexandria Police Department office at 1000 Bolton Ave.

For additional information about the Citizen’s Academy contact Sgt. Toby Briggs at 318-441-6462 or by email at Toby.Briggs@cityofalex.com.