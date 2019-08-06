An Opelousas “Mom on a Mission” collects sensory schools supplies for unique students

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Preparing to send kids back to school can be a stressful time for any parent, but especially for someone who has a child with special needs. An Opelousas mom knows exactly how it feels to have a child who needs a little extra attention in the classroom. She took it upon herself to make a change for many other students.

“I always tell everybody I have a blue print and whenever God lays something on my spirit, I follow through,” said Melissa Hall. She’s also known as “Mom on a Mission.” She’s the mother of an Autistic child.

For the past five years, she has spearheaded the group Autism Love 365 in St. Landry Parish. “Here in our parish, we have so many kids on the spectrum. It’s overwhelming. so, when I see him i’m like I can bring sunshine to another family,” she added.

She continues to work around the clock to help those just like her son who are sensitive to light, sound and even touch. “We have people doing school drives and I commend them. But, what about our unique kids. Our awesome kids. Some things that they’re giving, doesn’t benefit them,” said Hall. “It’s well needed in the community and we don’t want any kids left behind for any reason and Melissa’s the type of person who would do it all her self. I just plea to the community to come out and help,” said Angela Brooks Roberson, Hall’s friend.

She’s been supporting the cause, helping her collect ipads, weighted blankets, stress balls, essential oils, diffusers and more. “Supplies like this are really different because most kids don’t have Ipads, they don’t even know what diffusers are. They don’t have access to this in the community and she makes it possible,” said Brooks Roberson.

To date, over 70 kids have received tablets, trackers, weighted blankets and more.

“I think it will help them for years to come and every time I can do it, I’m going to do it,” Hall added. This week they will begin distributing items to St. Landry Parish Schools and special education classrooms. More donations are still needed.