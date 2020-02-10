Local high school student among 15 2020 Art Contest winners

A senior at St. Joseph’s Academy is one of 15 finalists for the The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts 2020 Art Contest.

Mary Usher joins 14 other high school students in Louisiana.

GRFA says, “the winners of its 2020 Art Contest – five juniors and 10 seniors who will share $45,000 in college scholarships.”











Pictures courtesy of The George Rodrigue Foundation

Here is a list of the Art Contest Finalists:

Brooks Ritter, Senior, Southside High School, Youngsville

Dustin Delgado, Senior, Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies, Gretna

Ethan Diliberto, Senior, Christ Episcopal School, Covington

Malachi Long, Senior, Senior West Ouachita High School, West Monroe

Mary Usher, Senior, St. Joseph’s Academy, Baton Rouge

Jeffrey Lowe, Senior, Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport

Nathan Ranel, Senior, Denham Springs High School, Denham Spring

Madeline McHugh, Senior, St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette

Sloan Hall, Senior, Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport

Zoe Treitler, Senior, Lakeshore High School, Mandeville

Elise Theriot, Junior, St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette

Morrah Burton-Edwards, Junior, Lusher Charter School, New Orleans

Gabriel Davis, Junior, Riverdale High School, Jefferson

Diana Mayer, Junior, St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette

Maggie Cassuto, Junior, West Ouachita High School, West Monroe

The winners will be recognized on March 21, 2020 at the Scholarship Awards Luncheon.

According to the George Rodrigue Foundation, “the 15 winning entries will travel on public view for one year as an exhibition at museums and cultural venues across Louisiana.”