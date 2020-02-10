Local high school student among 15 2020 Art Contest winners

A senior at St. Joseph’s Academy is one of 15 finalists for the The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts 2020 Art Contest.
Mary Usher joins 14 other high school students in Louisiana.
GRFA says, “the winners of its 2020 Art Contest – five juniors and 10 seniors who will share $45,000 in college scholarships.”
Here is a list of the Art Contest Finalists:
- Brooks Ritter, Senior, Southside High School, Youngsville
- Dustin Delgado, Senior, Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies, Gretna
- Ethan Diliberto, Senior, Christ Episcopal School, Covington
- Malachi Long, Senior, Senior West Ouachita High School, West Monroe
- Mary Usher, Senior, St. Joseph’s Academy, Baton Rouge
- Jeffrey Lowe, Senior, Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport
- Nathan Ranel, Senior, Denham Springs High School, Denham Spring
- Madeline McHugh, Senior, St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette
- Sloan Hall, Senior, Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport
- Zoe Treitler, Senior, Lakeshore High School, Mandeville
- Elise Theriot, Junior, St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette
- Morrah Burton-Edwards, Junior, Lusher Charter School, New Orleans
- Gabriel Davis, Junior, Riverdale High School, Jefferson
- Diana Mayer, Junior, St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette
- Maggie Cassuto, Junior, West Ouachita High School, West Monroe
The winners will be recognized on March 21, 2020 at the Scholarship Awards Luncheon.
According to the George Rodrigue Foundation, “the 15 winning entries will travel on public view for one year as an exhibition at museums and cultural venues across Louisiana.”