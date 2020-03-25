Local food banks need your help

Breaking News
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

The coronavirus is hitting a lot of people hard, especially those who are less fortunate.

Gov. Edwards is asking the public to step up and help those who are in need.

Gov. Edwards posted this message on Twitter:

Some places to consider donating to include:

