Local food banks need your help

The coronavirus is hitting a lot of people hard, especially those who are less fortunate.

Gov. Edwards is asking the public to step up and help those who are in need.

Gov. Edwards posted this message on Twitter:

Louisiana's food banks are in dire need right now. If you are able to donate without causing a hardship on yourself, please consider making a monetary donation to your local food bank through @Feeding_LA at https://t.co/VFrzziPtFF. Just $1 can feed 4 people. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/u4t0FskCYk — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 25, 2020

Some places to consider donating to include: