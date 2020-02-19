Local fisherman saves eight black lab puppies thrown into bayou

A man fishing in Henderson watched someone throw a paper sack into the bayou Sunday. When he went to retrieve it, thinking it was only litter, he found eight black lab puppies inside.

Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of Louisiana.

The puppies were estimated to be three to five days old, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

The puppies initially went to Precious Paw Prints Animal Rescue in Acadia Parish before being transferred to Every Paw Animal Rescue in Evangeline Parish, were volunteers are bottle-feeding the puppies and giving them antibiotics every eight hours to ensure they don’t develop upper respiratory infections, according to the Humane Society.