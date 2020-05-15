Local farmer speaks on the impact COVID-19 has on produce sales

CALHOUN, LA (5/14/20)– Some shoppers are ditching the grocery stores for local produce farms in Northeast Louisiana due to COVID-19. The owners of the Indian Village Harvest Farm say life is sweet as they’ve seen an increase in their strawberry sales.

“They’re looking for fresh local produce and they know they can get it right here. So sales have went through the roof this year, but we don’t have enough stuff to sell them,” said William Cook, one of the owners of Indian Village Harvest Farm.

While their sales are ripe, the increase in business has made it difficult to keep up with the demand.

William cook, one of the farm owners, says they can pick around 350 pounds of strawberries every other day…and that’s still not enough.

“This year we planted 12,300 strawberry plants and we wish we would had planted double that, but who knew,” said Cook.

The Indian Village Harvest Farm allows it’s customers the option to pick their own strawberries from the field. They say this has been a popular attraction as families get the chance to spend time together outside of the house while still practicing social distancing.

“Everyone is looking for something to do and something to do with their children. We are able to provide that and we love that. Our whole farm is set up for children. We want children to have fun out here. The other part is letting them learn bout farm stuff,” said Cook.

As residents support local farmers, Cook says it’s made the pandemic a little bit easier

“It lets us sleep well at night knowing that all of our hard work is going somewhere where it deserves,” said Cook.

The Indian Village Harvest Farm grows other fruits and vegetables available for customers as well.

If you would like to support the local farmers you can continue to buy from them and pick strawberries this Saturday.