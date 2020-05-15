LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Gov. Edwards set to give latest COVID-19 briefing as Phase 1 reopening begins

Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Monday, May 11, 2020, at his media briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., announcing that his stay-at-home directive will end with the Phase 1 reopening of the state on Friday, May 15. Dr. Alex Billioux, M.D., right, assistant secretary of health for the La. Dept. of Health’s Office of Public Health, looks on. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to give his latest briefing on the status of COVID-19 in Louisiana and the state’s response to the pandemic Friday afternoon as businesses begin to reopen under a new statewide order.

As of Thursday, May 14, there were 33,489 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 2,351 deaths.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

