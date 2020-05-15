LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Gov. Edwards set to give latest COVID-19 briefing as Phase 1 reopening begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to give his latest briefing on the status of COVID-19 in Louisiana and the state’s response to the pandemic Friday afternoon as businesses begin to reopen under a new statewide order.
As of Thursday, May 14, there were 33,489 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 2,351 deaths.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.
