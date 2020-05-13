LDH
Update as of Wednesday, 5/13/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 32,662 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,315. There are currently 1,194 patients hospitalized; 147 of those on ventilators. As of 5/10/2020 there are 22,608 presumed recovered cases in the state.

LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Gov. Edwards gives latest COVID-19 briefing as businesses prepare to reopen

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will provide the latest on Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon in a briefing from the state capitol building in Baton Rouge.

Wednesday’s briefing comes as the latest update of COVID-19 data by the Louisiana Department of Health shows the number of new cases reported more than double those reported Tuesday, likely reflecting the state’s efforts to ramp up testing for the coronavirus.

It also comes as businesses around the state prepare for the first phase of reopening under a new statewide executive order that goes into effect Friday.

The briefing begins at 2:30 p.m. Watch the briefing streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

