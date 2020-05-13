LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Gov. Edwards gives latest COVID-19 briefing as businesses prepare to reopen

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will provide the latest on Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon in a briefing from the state capitol building in Baton Rouge.

Wednesday’s briefing comes as the latest update of COVID-19 data by the Louisiana Department of Health shows the number of new cases reported more than double those reported Tuesday, likely reflecting the state’s efforts to ramp up testing for the coronavirus.

It also comes as businesses around the state prepare for the first phase of reopening under a new statewide executive order that goes into effect Friday.

