LEARNING GOES ONLINE: Gov. Edwards highlights schools’ response to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Louisiana’s public school students won’t be sitting inside classrooms anytime soon, but the state’s governor maintains the learning will continue.

Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters Tuesday that online testing and video calls will keep classes going through the end of the academic year, while his coronavirus-inspired stay-at-home order leaves school buildings closed.

“School isn’t cancelled,” Edwards said. “There will still be distance learning and other things taking place, because we’re going to do as much as we can in very difficult circumstances to educate our kids.”

The governor stressed online learning isn’t always easy, especially for families struggling to afford web connections and computers. State education leaders hope federal aid will ease some of the troubles.

“There is a divide in our state,” he said. “We’ve talked about it with respect to chronic health conditions and so forth and what’s happening with health disparities, but it plays out in other ways too. This is one of them.”

Edwards and acting education superintendent Beth Scioneaux are set to share a podium Wednesday to elaborate on the state’s education response.