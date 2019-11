FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With one in four teenagers now using e-cigarettes, underage vaping is universally condemned, and the federal government considers it an epidemic. But some other researchers believe recent trends continue to show vaping’s promise as a tool to steer millions of adult smokers away from cigarettes, the nation’s leading cause of death. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Another death has been reported in Louisiana related to a vaping illness.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, this is the second death statewide.

So far, there are 32 lung injuries from vaping-related issues between August and November of 2019.

The median age for all cases is 28 with people around 17 to 71 years old affected.