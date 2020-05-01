LDH COVID-19 update for Friday, May 1 shows surge in new cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of coronavirus cases in surged Friday, according to the latest update of the Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, 710 new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide to 28,711. It is the first time since April 11 that more than 700 new cases have been reported in a single day, more than doubling the daily new case growth in new cases in recent days.

Data Source: Louisiana Department of Health

A member of Gov. Edwards’ communications team noted shortly after Friday’s numbers were released that the two new labs now reporting testing results to the Louisiana Department of Health likely explain the bump in new cases.

FYI, the @LADeptHealth has two new labs reporting tests, which likely explains the bump with 710 new #COVID19 cases reported today in Louisiana. 381 positive results came from those two labs, so the increase could be a function of delayed reporting to the state. — Christina “MASK UP” Stephens (@CEStephens) May 1, 2020

Deaths reported statewide also passed the 1,990 mark Friday with an additional 65 deaths, bringing the total to 1,927.

Data Source: Louisiana Department of Health

The number of hospitalizations rose slightly Friday to 107 and the number of patients on ventilators remained virtually flat.

In Northwest Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 113 deaths in Caddo Parish and 1,579 new cases. That’s an increase of 39 cases, more than doubling the number of new cases reported the day before. On Thursday evening, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed a total of 120 deaths have been reported locally since the first case was reported there on March 24. There can be a lag between local reports showing up in the statewide database.

During his daily briefing Thursday, Gov. Edwards noted that Caddo Parish was among several in the state that are still seeing increasing cases, with 11 percent new case growth.

In Bossier Parish, only one additional case was reported Friday, for a total of 287. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Bossier stands at 17. While DeSoto, Webster, Natchitoches and Red River are reporting a few new cases each, LDH is reporting no new deaths in any of the Northwest Louisiana parishes except for Caddo.

As of Friday, May 1, the LDH is reporting the following data on new cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana: