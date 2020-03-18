LDH: COVID-19 cases rise to 240, including 1 new case in Caddo Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana has risen by 44 overnight to 240.

No new deaths were reported when the Louisiana Department of Health updated the number of cases reported Wednesday morning.

The new cases include one in Caddo Parish, bringing the total in that parish to five. The number of cases in Bossier Parish remains unchanged at one.

Barksdale Air Force Base confirmed Monday night that they have “identified increased persons under investigation for risk of COVID-19” on the base and declared a public health emergency.

