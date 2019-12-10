LDH and Walmart collaborate to offer free screenings for hepatitis C

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced a new collaboration with Walmart to advance the state’s goal of eliminating hepatitis C in Louisiana by 2024.

LDH and Walmart will work together to implement a pilot program in 10 Walmart stores to offer free hepatitis C screenings at the pharmacy for people who are at risk, along with in-store education and awareness.

The free screenings will begin on Dec. 11 and will be offered from 2 – 6 pm each Wednesday in-store until Feb. 1, 2020.

The locations where screenings will be available are:

Caddo Walmart: 929 S PINE ST VIVIAN LA 71082

Evangeline Walmart: 891 E LASALLE ST VILLE PLATTE LA 70586

Iberia Walmart: 1205 E ADMIRAL DOYLE DR NEW IBERIA LA 70560

Lafourche Walmart: 4858 HIGHWAY 1 RACELAND LA 70394

West Carroll Walmart: 705 S CONSTITUTION AVE OAK GROVE LA 71263

Tangipahoa Walmart: 1200 W OAK ST AMITE LA 70422

Ouachita Walmart: 1840 MCKEEN PLACE MONROE LA 71201

Livingston Walmart: 34025 LA HIGHWAY 16 DENHAM SPRINGS LA 70706

St. Landry Walmart: 2310 S UNION STREET OPELOUSAS LA 70570

St. Mary Walmart: 1002 LA HWY 70 MORGAN CITY LA 70380

The screening consists of a finger stick test, conducted in a private space within the Walmart pharmacy, that can detect the presence of hepatitis C virus (HCV) antibodies, indicating previous or current exposure to the virus.

If someone has a reactive test, the individual will be referred to their primary care provider, or a local provider if the patient does not have a primary care provider, for additional screening and treatment if appropriate.

Patients will be referred to providers who accept private and public insurance, as well those who treat the uninsured. They will also be provided information about hepatitis C and its effects on the liver, as well as referred to additional resources.

Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, said Walmart is providing leadership that will help the State meet its ambitious goals of population-level screening and hepatitis C elimination.

“By partnering with Walmart, we are trying to make it as easy as possible for people to get screened for this virus and then get treated,” she explained. “We also recently announced a partnership with Asegua Therapeutics that makes the medicine to cure hepatitis C widely available to the State without increasing our costs.”

Walmart’s Specialty Pharmacy business published a study documenting how its high-touch approach with hepatitis C patients improved treatment outcomes through strong, coordinated care processes.

“With more than 90% of Americans living within 10 miles of a Walmart, we are an important part of the community and the daily lives of our customers,” said Dr. Thomas Van Gilder, Chief Medical Officer for Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness. “We are proud to collaborate with LDH on this important initiative to help people live better – and healthier – lives.”

According to officials with LDG, in the United States, hepatitis C kills more people than the 60 other reportable infectious diseases combined. They say an estimated 39,000 people in Louisiana’s Medicaid program and prison system are infected with hepatitis C.