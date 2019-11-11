Lawyer: Hays CISD student suffered brain injury in teacher attack

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The lawyer for a girl shown in a cell phone video being beaten by a Hays CISD substitute teacher says his client suffered a traumatic brain injury from the attack and is also suffering from acute traumatic anxiety.

Attorney Paul Batrice tells KXAN the girl will meet with a neurologist, a neuropsychologist, and a trauma specialist on Monday.

“The child is currently being treated for the severe injuries she sustained from this attack, and her family and loved ones are close by,” Batrice added in a statement.

Batrice says the girl has been previously diagnosed with epilepsy. She was in Spanish class on Friday when the attack took place. The video appeared to show the teacher both punching the student and then stomping on her head.

Tiffani Lankford

Tiffani Shadell Lankford, 32, was arrested Friday by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. She is charged with aggravated assault. She was released from jail Saturday on a $10,000 bond.

Hays CISD says the district fired Lankford.

Full statement from attorney for family of student: