According to reports, a law enforcement vehicle overturned in a ditch at Airline Hwy. and Barringer Foreman Rd.

Reports say this occurred after a police chase involving the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Louisiana State Police, Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.