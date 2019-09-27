Landry campaign blames error for late-night campaign text

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jeff Landry’s re-election campaign is blaming a technical glitch on an automated text that was sent out overnight earlier this week.

The Landry campaign said a network issue caused the delay.

Landry is running for his second term as Louisiana Attorney General. In a Facebook post, Landry says he’s been trying to counter his opponent, who has been using automated text messages to reach voters.

“Over the last two days I have been contacting voters, also by text, to ensure they know the truth. That I am fighting crime and working to protect the ability for anyone with pre-existing conditions to access the health insurance market. While a technical glitch caused a small percentage of voters to receive their hand-sent texts late, the issues still mater; for them and the other voters who received my text” said Landry.

For the last several weeks my political opponent has been using an organization supporting PRO-ABORTION CHOICE, PRO-GUN… Posted by Jeff Landry on Thursday, September 26, 2019

Early voting for the October 12 election starts on Saturday.