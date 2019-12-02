Lake Charles man shoots taxi driver in face and steals vehicle on Thanksgiving Day

LAKE CHARLES, La., (KLFY) — A Lake Charles taxi driver was shot in the face on Thanksgiving Day as the shooter stole the taxi and fled to Texas before being caught, according to police.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, Lake Charles Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Brentwood Street. The victim worked for a local taxi company and had traveled to that location to pick up a fare. When the victim arrived, the suspect shot the taxi driver and then took control of the vehicle after the victim exited of the vehicle. Police say the shooter then fled to Texas.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, the stolen vehicle was spotted heading eastbound on I-210 in Lake Charles. It fled when police tried to stop the vehicle. Police gave pursuit and tracked the stolen vehicle to the intersection of Illinois and West Walton streets.

The driver, Courtlyn Pete, 33, was arrested on, and police learned he was also the shooter. Earlier today (Monday), Pete faced charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of stolen property, hit and run, flight from an officer, careless operation and operating a vehicle with a suspended license. His bond was set at $1.75 million, and he is currently being held at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility.

The taxi driver was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.