LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Bayou Blue man was killed after engaging in a domestic dispute with an unidentified person, according to local authorities.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brandon Bradley was shot to death Sunday afternoon, shortly before 3:45 p.m.

The incident occurred in a small camper along Bayou Blue’s Lake Long Drive.

Detectives say Bradley appeared to suffer from a single gunshot wound to the chest and despite the efforts of volunteer firefighters to revive him, he died at the scene of the shooting.

Agencies who responded to the incident included officials with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, troopers from Louisiana State Police, the local fire department, EMTs, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says the investigation into Bradley’s death remains ongoing.